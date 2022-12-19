IIFT Answer Key 2023 (Soon): Check Marking Scheme and Exam Analysis Here

IIFT Answer Key 2023 (Soon): As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) for admission to MBA 2023-25 session. Based on that, it is expected that IIFT answer key 2023 will be released soon in online mode. Candidates will be able to download the provisional IIFT answer key from the official website - iift.nta.nic.in. However, an official announcement regarding the release date of IIFT answer key 2023 is still awaited.

The IIFT result 2023 will be prepared based on the final answer key. Meanwhile, all the candidates who appeared for the exam can check the IIFT marking scheme to calculate their probable scores. Also, they can check the estimated good score and IIFT exam analysis 2023 to understand better. As per media reports, over 35, 000 applicants appeared for IIFT 2023 at various exam cities.

How To Calculate Expected Scores by Using IIFT Answer Key 2023?

With the help of answer key of IIFT, candidates will be able to calculate their expected scores. However, to do that they must be aware of the IIFT marking scheme. As per updates, there was no change in the IIFT 2023 exam pattern. There were a total of 110 questions from VARC, DILR, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness.

Each question carried 3 marks excluding the General Awareness(each question in this section had 1.5 marks). They can go through the table to understand the marking scheme, based on which they can calculate their expected IIFT scores -

Sections Total number of questions Negative marking Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension 35 1 mark will get deducted for every wrong answer Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 30 1 mark will get deducted for every wrong answer Quantitative Ability 25 1 mark will get deducted for every wrong answer General Knowledge & Current Affairs 20 0.5 mark will get deducted for every wrong answer

IIFT 2023 Exam Analysis

As per the candidate's reaction and experts the paper was moderate to difficult, expect the DI and VA questions which were easy to moderate. There were 16 questions from DI and 14 questions from LR. The difficulty of level of Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning was somewhat similar to the IIFT 2022. Check table below to know IIFT difficulty level and good score -

Section Difficulty Level Good Score VA Easy-Moderate 38-42 RC Moderate-Difficult 38-42 DI Easy-Moderate 40- 42 LR Moderate 40- 42 QA Moderate - Difficult 20-22 GA Moderate 6+

Also Read: NBE FDST 2022 To Held On January 20, Check Foreign Dental Screening Test Dates Here