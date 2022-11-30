IIFT Exam 2023: Online Correction Window ends Today, Check details at iift.nta.nic.in

IIFT MBA Application Correction: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application form for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) 2023 today November 30, 2022. Aspiring candidates who have applied for MBA (IB) entrance exam have the chance to make corrections in the application form at the official portal iift.nta.nic.in

As per the public notice released by NTA, the IIFT exam 2023 will be organized in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The IIFT exam is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022. Candidates who have successfully completed the application process and also paid the required fee can make corrections in their details such as photo, signature, and city option.

How to Edit Details in the IIFT Application Form 2023

The IIFT Applications process is completely online. To make the changes in the application form candidates are required to visit the website and login through the official link. Follow the steps given below to complete the application correction process.

Step 1 - Visit the NTA official website

Step 2 - Click on the tab below “IIFT MBA 2023-25 Correction Window”

Step 3 - Enter login credentials- application form, application number, and password

Step 4 - Click on the ‘sign-in’ button

Step 5 - On the dashboard, candidates can make edit/modify their photograph, signature, and exam city preference

Step 6 - Save the changes and submit the application form

Step 7 - Download and take a printout of the edited IIFT application form for further reference

Candidates who will make corrections are not allowed to edit or change their Name, DOB, Mobile Number, Email ID, and Residence State. The last date to edit the IIFT application form 2023 is November 30, 2022. The correct window will close today. Therefore, applicants must check the online portal of NTA for choice correction.

As per the reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to issue the admit cards to candidates who are appearing for the MBA (International Business) entrance exam in the second week of December 2022. The admit cards will be available tentatively for candidates to download for the IIFT exam 2023.

