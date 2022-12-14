IIFT MBA 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Out, Check Allotted Centres at iift.nta.nic.in

IIFT MBA 2023 Exam The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam city intimation slip of the IIFT MBA 2023 exam today - December 14, 2022. Candidates who registered themselves for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) exam can download their exam intimation slip from the official website i.e. iift.nta.nic.in. They need to log in with their application number, date of birth, and security pin to download the IIFT MBA 2023 exam slip.

According to the official schedule, the IIFT MBA 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2023. It will be held at numerous centres in a Computer-based test (CBT) mode for 2 hours duration (10.00 am to 12.00 pm). As per the reports, the IIFT MBA 2023 exam is likely to be out in the next 2 to 3 days.

IIFT MBA 2023 Exam City Slip - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To download IIFT MBA 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip?

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) exam slip is out on the official website i.e. iift.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the exam city slip by entering the required details. They can go through these steps to download the IIFT MBA 2023 exam slip-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Advance city information slip for IIFT (MBA) 2023-25

Step 3: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The IIFT MBA 2023 Exam city slip will appear

Step 6: Download it and take a few printouts

IIFT MBA 2023 Admit Card

Now that exam intimation slip of IIFT MBA has been released, it is expected that the admit card will be released soon. Once available, candidates can download their IIFT MBA admit card 2022 in online mode from the official website. They will have to use their login credentials to download the IIFT MBA admit card.

The National Testing Agency is conducting the IIFT MBA 2023 exam for admission into IIFT MBA (IB) batch. The IIFT MBA 2023 Exam will be conducted in more than 68 cities in India. Moreover, aspirants can choose from 4 test cities in order of preference.

