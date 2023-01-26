    IIFT MBA 2023: Registrations for Foreign Candidates and NRI Students Commence at iift.nta.nic.in

    National Testing Agency has commenced the IIFT MBA 2023 registration and application for foreign candidates. Candidates eligible to apply can complete the IIFT MBA 2023 applications through the link available here. 

    Updated: Jan 26, 2023 12:40 IST
    IIFT MBA Admissions 2023

    IIFT MBA 2023 Admissions: National Testing Agency has commenced the application process for the IIFT MBA IB programme 2023 for Foreign candidates and Non-Resident Indians. Foreign candidates and NRI candidates who wish to secure admission at IIFT for the MBA programme can visit the official website and submit the applications through the link available. The last date for students to apply for IIFT MBA 2023 is March 15, 2023. 

    Admissions are open for the MBA programmes offered in the IIFT Campuses in New Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada. The admissions for foreign candidates and NRIs will be conducted based on the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) score and interviews conducted. Candidates shortlisted for the PI round will have to attend the same at IIFT or in online mode. 

    IIFT MBA Applications for foreign candidates and NRIs are available on the official website - iift.nta.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also apply for IIFT MBA 2023 programme through the direct link given here. 

    IIFT MBA 2023 Official Notification - Click Here

    Steps to complete the IIFT MBA 2023 Applications

    The application link for IIFT MBA 2023 programme for foreign candidates and NRI’s is available on the official website. Students can follow the below-given steps to complete the application process.

    Step 1: Visit the IIFT MBA 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the registration link and enter the required details

    Step 3: Login using the credentials to complete the application form

    Step 4: Enter all details in the IIFT MBA 2023 application form

    Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

    Step 6: Submit the IIFT MBA 2023 application fee and click on the final submission

