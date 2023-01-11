IIFT MBA (IB) Answer Key 2023 Objection Window To Close Today, Raise Challenges Soon at iift.nta.nic.in

IIFT Answer Key 2023: As per the announced dates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) 2023 answer key objection window today - January 11. Candidates can raise objections in provisional IIFT answer key 2023 in online mode at iift.nta.ac.in. While challenging the IIFT answer key, candidates will have to pay Rs.200 for each question.

They can submit their IIFT answer key 2023 challenges online along with supporting documents. Later, NTA will review the raised objections, following which the IIFT final answer key and result will be announced. This year, as per media reports, over 35, 000 applicants appeared for IIFT 2023 at various exam cities.

IIFT Answer Key 2023 Objection Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Raise Objections Against IIFT MBA (IB) Answer Key 2023?

The officials have provided the facility to raise objections in the provisional answer key of IIFT MBA 2023. Candidates can raise objections against the official IIFT answer key 2023 by filling out an online form. Apart from that candidates will also have to provide adequate proof. Go through the steps to know how to raise objections against provisional IIFT answer key 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA IIFT - iift.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, select - Answer Key Challenge IIFT - 2023 link.

3rd Step - Now, login with application number and password or application number and date of birth.

4th Step - Go to the answer key challenge option, 110 Questions & IDs in sequential order will appear.

5th Step - Follow the given instructions and to upload supporting documents (optional), select - Choose File and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).

6th Step - Now, click on - Save Claim and Pay Fee.

Based on the objections raised, the IIFT MBA (IB) result will be declared. All the candidates qualifying in the IIFT MBA exam 2023 will have to appear for group discussion and personal interview rounds for final selection. The candidates will get admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions.

