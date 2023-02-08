IIFT Result 2023 Date Soon at iift.nta.nic.in, Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

IIFT Result 2023 Date: As per the recent updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) result date 2023. Candidates will be able to check the date for the announcement of IIFT result 2023 at the official website - iift.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their IIFT scorecard 2023 by using their login credentials - application number and password.

As of now, NTA has not shared any update regarding the announcement of IIFT result 2023 date. However, going as per the past trend, it can be expected to be released anytime soon now. Soon after the declaration of the IIFT 2023 result, the authorities will release category-wise cut-offs for Essay Writing, Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds.

IIFT Result 2023 Date

Events Dates IIFT Result February 2023 (Tentative) IIFT Exam December 18, 2022

How To Check IIFT Result 2023?

Candidates can check their IIFT result at iift.nta.nic.in. The result will be released in the form of IIFT scorecard and they will have to use their IIFT application number and date of birth in the login window. Go through the steps to know how to check IIFT result 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA IIFT - iift.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the notification - IIFT 2023 NTA scorecard.

3rd Step - Enter the application number and password or date of birth.

4th Step - IIFT 2023 result cum scorecard will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download and take a printout of the scorecard.

How To Calculate IIFT Result 2023 Scores?

As per the updates, the IIFT exam score is calculated based on marks secured in each section. To calculate the IIFT result 2023 score, candidates must be aware of the marking scheme. Check below the table to know complete details -

Sections Marks Allotted Negative Marking Quantitative Analysis 3 -1 Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension 3 -1 Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation 3 -1 General Knowledge 1 -0.5

