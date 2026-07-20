IIM Admissions 2026: Non-Engineers Make Up 44% Of Top Five IIM Batches, Share Rises From 37%

The share of non-engineer students studying at some of the top Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs) has risen to about 44 per cent in the 2026-28 batch from approximately 37 per cent in 2024-26. This shift marks a change in how recruiters value diverse problem solving skills alongside technical expertise in the AI era. The non-engineers at the top IIMs come from several disciplines including commerce, economics, science, humanities, law, medicine and architecture, according to the ET Times.

The admission data was analysed from five IIMs, namely, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Indore and IIM Ahmedabad. The number of non-engineers stood at 1,065 this year, 1,049 in the previous batch and 884 two years ago.

Non-Engineers Account For The Majority At IIMs

The non-engineers at IIM Indore and IIM Kozhidkode account for the majority of students for the current 2026-2027 batch. The number stands at 54 per cent and 57 per cent, respectively. IIM Banglore’s batches now account for one-third as non-engineers, a marked shift from more than a decade ago, when they accounted for only 10-15 per cent of students across the IIMs.