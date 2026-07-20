IIM Admissions 2026: Non-Engineers Make Up 44% Of Top Five IIM Batches, Share Rises From 37%
The share of non-engineering students in the 2026-28 MBA batches at five leading IIMs has risen to 44%, up from 37% two years ago, reflecting the institutes’ continued push for greater academic diversity. Over 1,000 students from commerce, humanities, law, medicine, science and other disciplines have secured admission this year.
The share of non-engineer students studying at some of the top Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs) has risen to about 44 per cent in the 2026-28 batch from approximately 37 per cent in 2024-26. This shift marks a change in how recruiters value diverse problem solving skills alongside technical expertise in the AI era. The non-engineers at the top IIMs come from several disciplines including commerce, economics, science, humanities, law, medicine and architecture, according to the ET Times.
The admission data was analysed from five IIMs, namely, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Indore and IIM Ahmedabad. The number of non-engineers stood at 1,065 this year, 1,049 in the previous batch and 884 two years ago.
Non-Engineers Account For The Majority At IIMs
The non-engineers at IIM Indore and IIM Kozhidkode account for the majority of students for the current 2026-2027 batch. The number stands at 54 per cent and 57 per cent, respectively. IIM Banglore’s batches now account for one-third as non-engineers, a marked shift from more than a decade ago, when they accounted for only 10-15 per cent of students across the IIMs.
IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai said a Classroom with students from diverse academic backgrounds leads to enriched discussions and promotes interdisciplinary thinking.
"A classroom with varied experiences enriches discussions, strengthens collaborative learning and prepares students to solve complex business challenges from multiple perspectives. This approach enhances peer learning, promotes interdisciplinary thinking and equips students to work effectively in diverse teams" said the director.
Recruiters On IIM Graduates Being From Diverse Backgrounds
B-School officials said the changing Classroom landscape shows that recruiters and institutes recognise that managers can come from a wide range of academic backgrounds.
"Our admission policy deliberately balances quantitative metrics with academic diversity points. This neutralises the systemic advantage historically held by specific technical streams, ensuring brilliant minds from commerce, humanities, medicine and the arts are equitably represented," said Debashis Chatterjee, director of IIM Kozhikode.
The share of non-engineers at IIM Kozhikode for the 2026-2028 batch has risen from 53.3 per cent in 2025-27 and 46.2 per cent in 2024-26 to 57 per cent.
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