IIM Ahmedabad Concluded its Cluster 1 PGP Placement Drive, Check Details Here

IIM Ahmedabad PGP Placement 2023: According to some media reports, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has successfully conducted its first cluster of the final placement process for its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management for the academic year 2023 today, February 15, 2023. The entire placement process was held in hybrid mode. However, the recruiting companies had the convenience of conducting the PGP Placement process in both virtual and physical modes.

As per reports, the firms have participated in the Cluster 1 placement drive in five groups i.e. Management Consulting, Investment Banking, Niche Consulting, Financial Advisory and Cards, Private Equity, Asset Management and Venture Capital.

IIM Ahmedabad PGP Placement 2023 Top Recruiters

According to the media reports, the IIM Ahmedabad official notification said that around 50 recruiting companies have participated in the IIM Ahmedabad PGP Placement process. However, McKinsey and Company became the top recruiters with 18 offers, which was followed by the other companies i.e. Boston Consulting Group etc.

The other important recruiters in the Consulting Domain include regular recruiters also such as Kearney, Strategy and Middle East, Monitor Deloitte, Praxis Global, Oliver Wyman, Bain and Company, the reports added.

As per reports, the recruiting companies under the domain of Private Equity (PE) and Venture Capital (VC) are mentioned below:

A91 Partners

Premji Invest

Pinpoint

Morgan Stanley (Real Estate)

However, the IIM Ahmedabad's Cluster 2 and Cluster 3 placement drives for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management are scheduled to be held on February 17, 2023, and February 20, 2023, the reports said

What is PGP in Management Programme?

According to the information available on the official website of IIMA, the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management programme is a two-year full-time flagship programme of IIMA, which is rated as the toughest Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme in the world to get admission.

