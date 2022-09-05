IIM Ahmedabad To Set Up Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub To Honour its First Teacher

Teacher's Day 2022: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has announced the setting up of the Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub in honour of its first teacher. She was the first member of the IIM Ahmedabad faculty when she joined as a professor and Coordinator of Programmes in July 1962. The IIMA's archives describe her as a pioneering management educationist and institution builder.

The Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub will play a central role in consolidating IIMA's leadership in management education & research, as well as promoting the IIMA brand globally through a portfolio of communication & marketing engagements.

Last month too IIMA started Kamla, a cafe as a tribute to Chowdhry. The institute said that it was the latest in the Kamla series of cafes managed by the Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA).

This Teacher's Day, we are delighted to announce the setting up of the Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub to honour our first faculty member, Prof Kamla Chowdhry's outstanding contributions to IIMA's growth and success.

As per a press release, it has been mentioned that the Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub will play a central role in consolidating IIMA's leadership in management education and research, as well as promoting the IIMA brand through a portfolio of communication and marketing engagements. The Hub will function as a unified unit serving the institute and all of its internal and external stakeholders' needs. One of its top priorities will be to significantly enhance the IIMA brand globally.

About Kamla Chowdhry

Kamla Chowdhry was the first member of the IIMA faculty when she joined as a professor and Coordinator of Programmes in July 1962. She was a member of the IIMA Society. Also, she was the first faculty nominee to be appointed on the IIMA board in 1962. She also headed the institute as its first full-time director from 1964 to 65 and left it in 1972.

Born in 1920 and after early education at Shantiniketan in West Bengal. She moved to the US and did a PhD in social psychology at Michigan University in 1949 and returned to India. She joined the newly set up Ahmedabad Textile Industries Research. She died in 2006.

