IIM Bangalore Convocation 2023: Over 600 Students Graduated at 48th Ceremony, Get Details Here

IIM Bangalore Convocation 2023: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore celebrated its convocation ceremony on the institute's grounds. At the ceremony, gold medals were given to up to eight students who had continuously excelled in the executive post-graduate management programme (EPGP), post-graduate programme in enterprise management (PGPEM), and post-graduate programme in management (PGP).

The Convocation address was given by Padma Bhushan recipient Baba Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd., who was the Chief Guest at the event. This year, the event took place entirely online. During the ceremony, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMB, shared his message. Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIMB, shed light on some of the achievements and accomplishments of the institute.

Baba Kalyani, during his address, said, “India as a country is today at the forefront and has emerged as a major force to reckon with. You, as young professionals equipped with learnings from a premier business school, must assume the role of catalysts or agents of change and impress on others the need to think differently. As individuals, we must stop expecting others, including the Government or society, to change first. We must instead make ourselves the pivots of change.”

How many Students Graduated at IIM Bangalore Convocation 2023

A total of 673 students from various programmes graduated on the March 31, 2023, 48th Convocation Ceremony of IIMB. The programme-wise details are as follows: 16 Doctoral Programme (Ph.D.) students; 73 from Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM); 73 from Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP); 39 from Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA), and 472 from Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP).

In the presence of the Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore, the Director, Deans, faculty, and staff of IIMB, degrees were presented to students of the PhD programme and the MBA programmes, including the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA), and Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP).

