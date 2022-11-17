IIM Bangalore Summer Placements 2022 Closes with 539 Offers

IIM Bangalore placements: As per reports, the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore has concluded the summer internships for the 2022-2024 batch. Going as per updates, all the 529 students who appeared for the interviews have received their offer letters from the respective companies. After 2 days of the Interview round, students from 2 year MBA programmes- Postgraduate programme in Management and Postgraduate programme in Business Analytics bagged the summer internships. Also, this was first placement drive conducted by IIM, Bangalore after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highest Offer in IIM Bangalore Placements 2022

Out of 539 offers, the Consultant domain made the highest number of offers i.e. 233. It was followed by finance and general management, which made 41 and 22 offers respectively. Sales and Marketing offered 58 while Information Technology had 50 offers. The remaining offers at IIM Bangalore summer placements were made by Analytics and E-commerce companies.

Leading Companies at IIM Bangalore Placements 2022

Among all the companies, Accenture was the leading company that offered 41 seats. Apart from this, McKinsey & Company had 22 offers. It was succeeded by Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, and Tata Consultancy Services. This year, Analytics saw a hike as compared to the previous year. Students opting for Sales and Marketing roles received 58 offers and were recruited by major consumer goods firms led by Asian Paints, Airtel, Pidilite, P and G, Wipro.

The press release by IIM Bangalore stated, “Analytics roles saw an increase in numbers compared to last year, to 22, with the major recruiters being American Express (6), Kotak Mahindra Business Analytics (3), D.E. Shaw (2), EXL Service (2), and others (9).”

Post-Pandemic Placement At IIM Bangalore

As per media reports, Debolina Dutta, chairperson and faculty member of Organizational behaviour and HR Management of IIMB said, “This was the first offline placement drive post-pandemic, and the collective endeavor ensured a smooth mix of online facilitation and offline campus activities. We thank all the reputed Indian and global corporate partner firms, who reinforced their faith and confidence in our students by offering opportunities to the largest batch of participating students, making the placement process a resounding success.”

