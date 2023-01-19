IIM CAP 2023: Registration Close Today, Apply at cap2023.iimu.ac.in

IIM CAP 2023: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur will close the IIM CAP 2023 Registration window today. Candidates eligible to apply for IIM CAP 2023 can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process.

According to the schedule given, the allocation of the Personal Interview (PI) date and Timing for the registered candidates will be given by the second week of February 2023. The Interview process will be conducted online. The personal interview for the students will be conducted in a duration of three weeks. The interview process will begin on February 13, 2023 and will conclude on March 4, 2023.

Candidates who are yet to register for IIM CAP 2023 can visit the official website - cap2023.iimu.ac.in to complete the registration and application process. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here and the direct link given to complete the IIM CAP 2023 Registration and application process.

How to Register for IIM CAP 2023

The link for candidates to register for IIM CAP 2023 is available on the official website. To register for CAP 2023 candidates can follow the following steps.

Step 1: Visit the IIM CAP 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the CAP 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the CAP 2023 Registration link

Step 4: Login to complete the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

