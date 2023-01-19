    IIM CAP 2023: Registration Close Today, Apply at cap2023.iimu.ac.in

    CAP 2023 Registration window to close today. Candidates yet to complete the CAP 2023 Registrations can visit the official website and fill in the registration and application link. 

    Updated: Jan 19, 2023 09:04 IST
    IIM CAP 2023 Registrations
    IIM CAP 2023 Registrations

    IIM CAP 2023: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur will close the IIM CAP 2023 Registration window today. Candidates eligible to apply for IIM CAP 2023 can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process. 

    According to the schedule given, the allocation of the Personal Interview (PI) date and Timing for the registered candidates will be given by the second week of February 2023. The Interview process will be conducted online. The personal interview for the students will be conducted in a duration of three weeks. The interview process will begin on February 13, 2023 and will conclude on March 4, 2023. 

    Candidates who are yet to register for IIM CAP 2023 can visit the official website - cap2023.iimu.ac.in to complete the registration and application process. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here and the direct link given to complete the IIM CAP 2023 Registration and application process. 

    IIM CAP 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

    How to Register for IIM CAP 2023

    The link for candidates to register for IIM CAP 2023 is available on the official website. To register for CAP 2023 candidates can follow the following steps.

    Step 1: Visit the IIM CAP 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the CAP 2023 Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the required details in the CAP 2023 Registration link

    Step 4: Login to complete the application form

    Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

    Also Read: IIM CAP 2023 Registration Starts at cap2023.iimu.ac.in, Know Steps To Apply Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification