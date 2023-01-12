IIM CAP 2023 Registration Starts at cap2023.iimu.ac.in, Know Steps To Apply Here

IIM CAP 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Udaipur has released the registration form for IIM Common Admission Process (CAP) today - January 12. Interested candidates can fill up the IIM CAP 2023 registration form on the official website - cap2023.iimu.ac.in. As of now, the authorities have not announced the last date to apply for IIM CAP 2023.

Once the IIM CAP registration window closes, the officials will conduct Personal Interview (PI) round. CAP Personal Interview will be conducted in three phases. The Common Admission Process (CAP) is a selection process that is conducted for baby IIMs from admission to their PGP/ MBA program.

IIM CAP Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for IIM CAP 2023?

The application form of IIM CAP is available in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website to fill up the IIM CAP registration form. They can go through the steps to know how to register for IIM CAP -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IIM CAP - cap2023.iimu.ac.in.

2nd Step - Now login by entering CAT ID and Password or register for the same by entering CAT ID, Email ID, and Date of Birth.

3rd Step - Enter the required information like personal details, academic details, communication details, CAT details, etc.

4th Step - Also, upload all the documents in a prescribed format.

5th Step - Submit the CAP application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

IIM Common Admission Process (CAP) 2023

As mentioned above CAP is conducted for baby IIMs from admission to their PGP/ MBA program. The new baby IIM includes - IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, IIM Ranchi, IIM kashipur, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Raipur, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Trichy, and IIM Udaipur. No Written Ability Test (WAT) will be conducted this year under IIM CAP.

IIM Udaipur will release the final merit list of candidates by May 2023. The admission offers will be made to selected candidates individually by the institutes. Also, it is mandatory for the candidates to choose the institutions at the time of CAT 2022 registration itself.

