IIM CAT 2022 Answer Key Objection Window To Close Today, Challenge Soon at iimcat.ac.in

CAT Answer Key 2022: As per the announced dates, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will close the answer key objection window of Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) today. Candidates will be able to raise objections in CAT answer key 2022 at 5 PM at the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who are willing to file objections against the official IIM CAT answer key 2022 also have to pay Rs 1,200 per question.

Soon after closing the CAT answer key 2022 objection window, IIM will verify the objections raised, following which the final answer key and result will be declared. It is expected that CAT result and final answer key will be released by January 2023. The dates for the same will be announced soon.

How to Raise Objections in CAT Answer Key 2022?

To challenge the CAT 2022 answer key, candidates have to go to the official website - iimcat.ac.in. They can raise objections in CAT answer key only in online mode. Check below the steps below for more details -

1st Step - Go to the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - the candidate login tab and enter login credentials.

3rd Step - Now, click on Objection Form beside Candidate Response Sheet.

4th Step - Now, click on the plus icon (+) to proceed with submitting the Objection.

5th Step - Click the + tab and it will be redirected to the instructions page.

6th Step - Now enter - assessment shift, section name, question ID, nature of objection, remarks.

7th Step - After entering the above details, upload the supporting document and pay the objection fee.

8th Step - Now, submit the application form.

How to calculate score by using the CAT 2022 Answer Key?

With the help of the answer key of CAT, candidates can calculate their probable CAT score. To calculate this probable score, they can follow the CAT marking scheme provided below -

Marking scheme Non-MCQs MCQs Correct answer 3 marks will be awarded 3 marks will be awarded Incorrect answer No negative marking 1 mark will be deducted Unattempted questions No marks will be given No marks will be given

