IIM Kozhikode General Management Programme Batch 11 Announced: Check How to Apply

The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Kozhikode, has started the admission for the 11th batch of the General Management Programme at the IIM Kozhikode. In this duration of 10-month programmes, they will have online weekend sessions, business simulations, case based discussions, and more with a 3-day campus engaging experience at Kozhikode campus.

Need for IIM Kozhikode General Management Programme

Research indicates that 93% of Indian businesses intend to implement digital help within the next 18 months. It is reflecting a shift from basic programming to modern technology towards human centric analytical tools. As a result the business is no longer stuck to the technical room. It is actively reshaping the strategies. This shift highlights a growing demand for strategic business education.