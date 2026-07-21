IIM Kozhikode General Management Programme Batch 11 Announced: Check How to Apply

IIM Kozhikode General Management Programme Batch 11 Announced: Here's How to Apply
IIM Kozhikode GMP Batch 11 Admissions has launched Batch 11. This 10-month executive course is suitable for working professionals who want to ace data-driven decision-making and strategic transformation. Check complete article and information below.
The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Kozhikode, has started the admission for the 11th batch of the General Management Programme at the IIM Kozhikode. In this duration of 10-month programmes, they will have online weekend sessions, business simulations, case based discussions, and more with a 3-day campus engaging experience at Kozhikode campus.
Need for IIM Kozhikode General Management Programme
Research indicates that 93% of Indian businesses intend to implement digital help within the next 18 months. It is reflecting a shift from basic programming to modern technology towards human centric analytical tools. As a result the business is no longer stuck to the technical room. It is actively reshaping the strategies. This shift highlights a growing demand for strategic business education.
The 11-Month Executive Curriculum
This newly launched batch follows a hybrid learning model having 10 months of live online weekend session. This structure of the programme is completely based on the applied management realities. The students will be able to check the, real world cases, mutual business understanding and more. This will also include three days learning at the campus of IIM Kozhikode.
How to Apply for IIM Kozhikode General Management Programme
Cnadidates can follow basic simple steps to follow and apply for the IIM Kozhikode General Management Programme, check below:
- Visit the official website of IIM Kozhikode
- Submit the required details asked
- Pay the application fees of INR 2000 along with GST
- Submit your application
- Wait for the confirmation and evaluation
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.