IIM Rohtak Application 2023 Begins for PG Diploma in Sports Management, Apply Here

IIM Rohtak Application 2023: As per the schedule, the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak (IIM Rohtak) has started the application process for PG Diploma in Sports Management. Candidates who wish to apply must visit the official website i.e. iimrohtak.ac.in. They can register for the programme till July 18, 2023.

Any candidate who has earned a bachelor's degree in any field and has secured at least 50% of the required points or an equivalent overall grade point average is eligible to apply. Work experience in a related field will be beneficial. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1000.

IIM Rohtak Admission 2023: Important Dates

Particulars Dates Online Application Opens April 18, 2023 Last date of submission of online application July 18, 2023 Sports Aptitude Assessment

July 29, 2023 Personal Interviews July 29, 2023 Declaration of Results Aug 12, 2023 Induction cum Orientation Sep 18, 2023

IIM Rohtak Application 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Fill IIM Rohtak Application 2023 for PG Diploma?

Eligible candidates can fill out the application form till July 18, 2023. They are advised to keep the relevant documents scanned and handy before applying. Candidates can go through the following steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. iimrohtak.ac.in

Step 2: Go to programmes, and select PG diploma in sports management

Step 3: Now, click on apply now and complete registration

Step 4: Log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the IIM Rohtak Application 2023

Step 7: Keep a hard copy for future references

What is Duration of PG Diploma in Sports Management?

The programme will have a duration of two years. This will include total of 700 interactive sessions with a mix of offline Sessions, online sessions, project work, and industrial visits. The total course duration will be of 1050 hours.