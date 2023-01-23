    IIMB Placement Report 2023: 100% Placements for PGP programme

    IIMB Placement Report 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, has recorded a 100% placement record for its 2022-2023 batch of the (EPGP) Executive Post-Graduate Programme in Management programme. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 23, 2023 14:31 IST
    IIMB Placement Report 2023
    IIMB Placement Report 2023

    IIM Bangalore PGP Placements 2023: The batch of 2022-2023 of the one-year Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, recorded 100% placement before the convocation. As per the recent updates, over 90% of the batch got placed within three days of placement week in November 2022, whereas the remaining students were got placed in a rolling recruitment process which was concluded on Friday, January 20, 2023, the official notification said.

    IIM Bangalore PGP Placements Records for Batch 2022-2023  - Click Here

    According to the official notification available on the website, out of 75 students in the batch, 70 students opted for placements, two are on a leave, one opted for placements and two started their own ventures. One student from last year's batch who had taken a placement holiday was also placed along with the ongoing batch, the institute said.

    The top recruiters of the IIM Bangalore were Bain, Accenture, Genpact, Manyavar, McKinsey, Samsung, Aegon, TVS Motors, Nucleus Software, Quantiphi, Persistent Systems and Amadeus.

    As per the updates, In 2021, 75 out of 75 students got placement offers where one candidate rejected the campus offer and two were on sabbatical, the annual median salary was Rs 30 lakhs. However, there were 30 recruiters who made 82 offers to the batch of the 2021-2022 EPGP programme. Top recruiters were Flipkart, McKinsey, PWC, Quantiphi, Samsung, Bain, Accenture, EY, KPMG and BCG.

    Check Tweet below:

    What is Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP)?

    As per the recent updates, the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) is an intensive one-year residential programme created especially for professionals with remarkable track records and have an experience of more than 5 years in a wide range of industries.

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023: For Jan Session, 30% Female Candidates Registered, Check State-Wise Statistics Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories