IIMB Placement Report 2023: 100% Placements for PGP programme

IIM Bangalore PGP Placements 2023: The batch of 2022-2023 of the one-year Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, recorded 100% placement before the convocation. As per the recent updates, over 90% of the batch got placed within three days of placement week in November 2022, whereas the remaining students were got placed in a rolling recruitment process which was concluded on Friday, January 20, 2023, the official notification said.

According to the official notification available on the website, out of 75 students in the batch, 70 students opted for placements, two are on a leave, one opted for placements and two started their own ventures. One student from last year's batch who had taken a placement holiday was also placed along with the ongoing batch, the institute said.

The top recruiters of the IIM Bangalore were Bain, Accenture, Genpact, Manyavar, McKinsey, Samsung, Aegon, TVS Motors, Nucleus Software, Quantiphi, Persistent Systems and Amadeus.

As per the updates, In 2021, 75 out of 75 students got placement offers where one candidate rejected the campus offer and two were on sabbatical, the annual median salary was Rs 30 lakhs. However, there were 30 recruiters who made 82 offers to the batch of the 2021-2022 EPGP programme. Top recruiters were Flipkart, McKinsey, PWC, Quantiphi, Samsung, Bain, Accenture, EY, KPMG and BCG.

What is Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP)?

As per the recent updates, the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) is an intensive one-year residential programme created especially for professionals with remarkable track records and have an experience of more than 5 years in a wide range of industries.

