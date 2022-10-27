IIMC 1st Seat Allocation Result 2022 Declared at iimc.admissions.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

IIMC Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) released the IIMC 1st seat allocation list today i.e on 27th October 2022. Candidates will be able to check their IIMC first seat allocation result 2022 in online mode at the official website - iimc.admissions.nic.in. They will have to use their CUET (PG) Roll Number, Password and Security Pin in the login window to download IIMC 1st seat allocation list 2022.

As per the updates, earlier, the first allocation list of IIMC was supposed to be released on 26th October 2022. However, the institute postponed the release of the IIMC first seat allotment list for a day. All the selected candidates have to complete the document verification process before the deadline. The institute has started the IIMC counselling process for qualified candidates.

IIMC First Seat Allocation Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check IIMC 1st Seat Allocation Result 2022?

IIMC started the registration for counselling and choice filling facility for admission to postgraduate diploma courses in journalism on 11th October 2022. Hence, the 1st seat allocation has been released in online mode. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download IIMC first seat allocation result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IIMC - iimc.admissions.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on Round 1 Seat Allocation Result for IIMC Counselling 2022,

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter CUET (PG) Roll Number, Password and Security Pin.

5th Step - The seat allocation list of IIMC will appear on the screen.

IIMC 2nd Seat Allocation List 2022

As per the dates released, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will release the 2nd seat allocation list on 31st October in online mode. Candidates will be able to freeze their seats, upload the specified documents and pay the IIMC seat acceptance fee from 1st to 3rd November 2022. During IIMC counselling 2022, candidates have to carry their original documents for the verification process.

