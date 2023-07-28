IIMC Admission 2023 Counselling Schedule Released For PG Diploma, Registrations From July 31

IIMC Admission 2023: Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has released the schedule for admissions to the PG diploma programmes through the CUET UG score. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET PG exams and want to apply for admission to the PG diploma courses offered at IIMC can check the complete schedule here.

According to the schedule available, the round 1 registration and one-time fee payment of registration Fee for the PG diploma programme will begin on July 31, 2023. Candidates can submit the registration and choices for round 1 counselling until August 9, 2023. A total of 3 rounds of counselling will be conducted for the admissions to the postgraduate programme.

IIMC PG diploma counselling registration link is available on the official website - iimc.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can also check the schedule for admissions here.

IIMC Admission Counselling Schedule

Particulars Date 1st round registration, one-time payment of registration fee July 31 to August 9, 2023 1 st round choice filling July 31 to August 9, 2023 1 st round choice locking August 8 and 9, 2023 1 st round of seat allotment August 11, 2023 Online willingness ( freeze/float) option submission, document upload, seat acceptance fee payment, the response by the candidate to query August 14 to 18, 2023 1 st round document verification by IIMC August 14 to 18, 2023

IIMC PG Diploma Counselling Schedule - Click Here

IIMC Counselling 2023 Admissions

Admission to the PG diploma courses offered at IIMC is conducted based on the CUET scores. Candidates applying are required to register for the allotment process through the registration link given. It must be noted that a single registration is considered for the seat allotment to all three rounds.

Document verification will be conducted after each round of seat allotment. Candidates who are allotted seats in each of the admission rounds are required to report to the institution with all required documents and photocopies and complete the final admission procedure. Classes for the admitted students will begin after the third round of document verification on September 4, 2023.

