IIMC First Merit List For Language Courses Released, Check at iimc.nic.in

IIMC Merit List 2022: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication has released the first merit list for the Language Journalism programmes. Students who appeared for the PG Diploma entrance examination conducted for the language courses on July 31, 2022 can visit the official website to check the merit list. The merit list has been released for the Journalism Language courses in Marathi, Malayalam, Odia and Urdu.

Candidates eligible for admissions are required to complete the admission process by August 27, 2022 and submit the admission fee. The admission fee has to be submitted online through the payment link which is available on the official website of IIMC.

IIMC PG Journalism Merit List 2022

Steps to download IIMC PG Diploma Journalism Language Course Merit List

The merit list for the four languages has been released in the form of a pdf document containing the list of students eligible for admissions and the registration number. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the IIMC PG Diploma course merit list.

Step 1: Visit the IIMC official website

Step 2: Click on the First Merit List link under ‘News and Announcements’

Step 3: Click on the Language course link

Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference

With the merit list released, candidates selected for the further admission procedure need to complete the admission formalities within the time period provided by depositing the course fee Rs. 32,000 in the online mode through the payment gateway available on the official website.

Also Read: CUET Phase 4 2022 Begins Today; Over 3 Lakh Candidates To Appear for Test, Know List of Banned Items