IIMC PG Admission 2023: Counselling Registration Starts at iimc.nic.in; Apply Here

IIMC PG Admission 2023: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has commenced the counselling process for admission to five PG Diploma courses. Candidates who have cleared the CUET PG 2023 can participate in the counselling process by registering at iimc.nic.in. The last date to apply and pay the registration fee and choice filling for round 1 is August 9, 2023.

Dean (Academic) Prof. Govind Singh said, “This year, students are being admitted through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2023. For admission to the PG Diploma in English Journalism, Hindi Journalism, Advertising & Public Relations, Radio & Television Journalism, and Digital Media, students will have to participate in the e-counselling process and the new academic session will start on September 4, 2023 tentatively.”

IIMC PG Admission 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply and fill in preferences is given below:

IIMC PG Application Form 2023 Link (registration and choice filling) Click Here

IIMC PG Admission 2023: 1st Round Seat Allotment Result on August 11, Check Schedule

According to the official schedule, the 1st round seat allotment result will be out on August 11, 2023. Candidates can submit online willingness, upload documents, and pay seat acceptance fees between August 14 to 18, 2023. The round 2 seat allotment is scheduled between August 19 to 21, 2023.

Candidates must note that after submitting the registration form, no requests for preference modifications will be granted. Candidates must pay an advance tuition fee of Rs. 20,000 once their course preference has been decided upon in order to reserve their spot in the desired course. To complete the IIMC PG Admission 2023 process, the remaining balance must be paid within the allotted date and time.

Prof. Goswami further stated that each applicant must provide a high school diploma in order to verify their date of birth and receive their official transcript of records. Candidates who have not yet received their graduation final results are expected to submit all necessary paperwork by the deadline.

According to Prof. Goswami, candidates from the reserved category might submit an undertaking when applying to present the category certificate by the deadline if they are unable to produce the caste certificate.

