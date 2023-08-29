IIMC round 3 seat allotment list 2023 released at iimc.admissions.nic.in, know steps to check

IIMC Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has released the counselling round 3 seat allotment list online. Candidates can check the IIMC seat allotment list on the official website: iimc.admissions.nic.in. They have to use their CUET PG roll number and password to download their IIMC round 3 allotment list.

Candidates are required to accept the allotted course and institute and complete the document verification between August 29 and 31, 2023. The classes for academic session 2023-24 will begin on September 4. All the selected candidates can get admission to PG diploma courses in English journalism, Hindi journalism, advertising and public relations, radio and TV journalism and digital media at IIMC.

IIMC Counselling Admission Dates 2022

Candidates can check below the table to know the IIMC admission dates for those who have been selected through round 3 allotment list:

Events Dates Commencement of IIMC 3rd round document verification August 29, 2023 Last date for verification of documents August 31, 2023

How to download IIMC seat allotment result 2023 for round 3?

Candidates can use their login credentials to check as well as download the IIMC 3rd round counselling allocation result. Go through the steps to know how to check seat allotment list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: iimc.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on Round 3 IIMC seat allotment result

Step 3: On the new page, a login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter CUET (PG) Roll Number, Password and Security Pin

Step 5: The round 3 seat allotment list of IIMC will appear on the screen

What after the release of IIMC round 3 seat allotment list 2023?

All the candidates who have been allotted seats are required to pay Rs.20,000 as an advance amount to freeze it. This amount will be part of the tuition fee. Further, they have to go for physical verification of documents at the institutes. Check below the list of documents required to be carried while reporting:

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

Graduation marksheet

CUET PG admit card

CUET PG score card

Any one valid ID card

Passport size photographs

Category certificate, if any

Also Read: DU UG Admission 2023: Seats Offered To Over 65,000 Students After Third Allotment, Check Details Here