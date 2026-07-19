IIMC Urdu Journalism Course Pause Raises Fresh Concern Among Students

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication had invited applications for its one year postgraduate diploma course in Urdu journalism within 30 seats. Now former students and a lawyer for two applicants have claimed that the course has been kept on temporary hold for the 2026 to 2027 session. This has created worry because the course was already facing low study interest. Many people now fear that a temporary pause may turn into a long break and may hurt the future of the programme. Read the article to know further information.

Concern Grows Over Future of Urdu Journalism Programme

The urdu journalism course at IIMC is a full time professional programme for one year. It is meant to train students in journalism, media, writing, reporting, broadcasting, research, editing, public relations and digital communication with special focus on the Urdu language. Journalist and IIMC guest faculty member Prabhakar Kumar Mishra said in a shared video that if the course is closed for some time it may later be shut for good. His comment has added to the concern of students and people linked to urdu media education.