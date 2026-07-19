IIMC Urdu Journalism Course Pause Raises Fresh Concern Among Students
IIMC may pause its one year Urdu journalism course for 2026-27 after low applications and a court dispute over exam language. Read the article to know further details.
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication had invited applications for its one year postgraduate diploma course in Urdu journalism within 30 seats. Now former students and a lawyer for two applicants have claimed that the course has been kept on temporary hold for the 2026 to 2027 session. This has created worry because the course was already facing low study interest. Many people now fear that a temporary pause may turn into a long break and may hurt the future of the programme. Read the article to know further information.
Concern Grows Over Future of Urdu Journalism Programme
The urdu journalism course at IIMC is a full time professional programme for one year. It is meant to train students in journalism, media, writing, reporting, broadcasting, research, editing, public relations and digital communication with special focus on the Urdu language. Journalist and IIMC guest faculty member Prabhakar Kumar Mishra said in a shared video that if the course is closed for some time it may later be shut for good. His comment has added to the concern of students and people linked to urdu media education.
Court Case and Language Rule Added to the Problem
The IIMC admission process also came under question because of a dispute over the language of the entrance test. Advocate Abhishek Kumar who appeared for two applicants said the institute first allowed students to write answers in Hindi or Urdu. Later another notice replaced that rule and asked students to answer only in Urdu. IIMC then told the Delhi High Court that the earlier notice was a mistake and the exam has always been held in Urdu script. A written statement in court said that only four applications were received this year. Out of these two students withdrew their forms after the urdu only rule. The lawyer said their only request was that the exam should be allowed in both Hindi and Urdu. He added that the course suspension was unexpected and has created a new issue for legal challenge. This matter is likely to come up again in court near the end of July.
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