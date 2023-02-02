IIRF MBA Rankings 2023: Govt B Schools in Top 3, Check Details Here

IIRF MBA Ranking 2023: The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released the top business and management schools of 2023 in India, on its official website. As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has obtained fourth rank, whereas IIM Bengaluru and IIM Kolkata secured second and third ranks respectively.

As per the recent updates, the IIRF MBA Rankings 2023 has been released for the students of all the streams i.e. Business, Management and Finance. However, the top three positions have been secured by public institutions and private colleges like Mittal School of Business of LPU, Jalandhar has jumped to 41 from 84th position in the 2023 rankings. The MYRA School of Business, Mysuru, also have gone up by 60 ranks and got placed at 30th position in 2023.

Top 10 Government B-Schools in India

S.No. Government Institutions 1 Indian Institute of Management, (IIM) Ahmedabad 2 Indian Institute of Management, (IIM) Bengaluru 3 Indian Institute of Management, (IIM) Kolkata 4 Indian Institute of Management, (IIM) Lucknow 5 Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, Delhi 6 Indian Institute of Management, (IIM) Kozhikode 7 National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai 8 Shailesh J Mehta School of Management, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai 9 Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi 10 Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

Top 10 Private B-Schools in India

S.No. Private Institutions 1 Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur 2 Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon 3 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune 4 S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai 5 Symbiosis Centre For Management & Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune 6 Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad 7 T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal 8 MICA, Ahmedabad 9 NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai 10 Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University, Bhubaneswar

What is IIRF?

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) is published and presented by Education Post, which is a monthly magazine on higher education since 2012. The Federation for World Academics (FWA) guides the industrial feedback and methodology and plays the role of Mentor for the IIRF Centre for Institutional Research (ICIR) in India.

However, the IIRF Rankin is based on concrete analysis by experts and stands as the most authentic and diverse ranking in India accepted by the corporate world.

