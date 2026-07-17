IISER 2026 Counselling Schedule OUT at iiseradmission.in; Admissions Round 1 Begin from July 24
The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the tentative counseling schedule. Candidates who have registered for the IISER admission 2026 will need to log in to the official portal at iiseradmission.in.
IISER Admissions 2026: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the tentative counseling schedule for upcoming rounds 1, 2, and 3. Candidates who are interested and qualified for the entrance examination can appear for the round 1 admission on July 24, 2026 at 5 PM.
Candidates who have registered for the IISER admission 2026 will need to log in to the official portal at iiseradmission.in. According to the schedule, the rounds 2 and 3 counselling will start on August 1, 2026 at 5 PM and August 10, 2026 at 5 PM respectively.
IISER Admissions 2026: Complete Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the tentative schedule of counselling/admission offers for IISER Admissions 2026
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Rounds
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Starting date and time
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Last date and time
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Round 1
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July 24, 2026 from 5 PM
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July 28, 2026 till 5 PM
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Round 2
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August 01, 2026 from 5 PM
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August 5, 2026 till 5 PM
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Round 3
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August 10, 2026 from 5 PM
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August 13, 2026 till 5 PM
IISER Admission 2026: Fee Structure
Candidates will need to check the following table to know the category-wise fee structure for IISER Admission 2026:
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Category
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Total Fee
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Non-refundable Administrative Fee
|
General, EWS, OBC, OBC-NCL, PwD, KM, Kashmiri Pandit, and Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrants)
|
INR 35,000
|
INR 10,000
|
SC and ST
|
INR 17,500
|
INR 5,000
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