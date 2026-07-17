IISER 2026 Counselling Schedule OUT at iiseradmission.in; Admissions Round 1 Begin from July 24

IISER Admissions 2026: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the tentative counseling schedule for upcoming rounds 1, 2, and 3. Candidates who are interested and qualified for the entrance examination can appear for the round 1 admission on July 24, 2026 at 5 PM.

Candidates who have registered for the IISER admission 2026 will need to log in to the official portal at iiseradmission.in. According to the schedule, the rounds 2 and 3 counselling will start on August 1, 2026 at 5 PM and August 10, 2026 at 5 PM respectively.

IISER Admissions 2026: Complete Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the tentative schedule of counselling/admission offers for IISER Admissions 2026