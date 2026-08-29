IISER 2026 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Released, Steps to Check IISER Seat Allotment Result
IISER Counselling 2026: Candidates can now visit the official IISER website as the link has been activated on August 28, 2026 at 5 PM. Read the article to know more details.
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Berhampur has announced the IISER Seat Allotment Results for the 6th round on August 28, 2026. IAT and JAC have activated the result allotment link. Candidates can now visit the official website at iiseradmission.in and check the status of seats allotted to them. In order to login candidates will have to use their application number and password to download the IISER Round 6 Seat Allotment result 2026 in PDF format. Those candidates who are allotted a seat if they are satisfied can move ahead with the further admission process. In case a candidate fails to respond or does not pay IISER Seat Acceptance Fee till August 30, 2026 he will not be considered for admission.Check the article for more details.
Steps to Download IISER Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 6?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the round 6 seat allotment results for IAT IISER online.
- Visit the official website at iiseradmission.in
- On the official portal find and click on IISER admission round 6 result link
- A new window will appear
- Enter your USER ID and password to login
- Download the IISER seat allotment letter and take printout for future use
Direct Link to Download IISER Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 6 (Active Now)
IISER Kolkata Closing Rank 2026
Candidates can check the table given below to know the final closing ranks for IISER Round 5 admissions. Ranks for round 6 admission will be released soon.
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IISER Kolkata Closing Rank 2026
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Candidate Category
|
Closing Rank
|
Unreserved (UR)
|
2357
|
UR - PwD
|
—
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
8994
|
EWS - PwD
|
—
|
OBC - Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL)
|
8417
|
OBC-NCL - PwD
|
—
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
14721
|
SC - PwD
|
100894
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
33713
|
ST - PwD
|
—
|
Kashmiri Migrant (KM)
|
36134
IISER Counselling 2026: Can I Change My Preference After Round 6 Allotment?
Candidates cannot change their preferences after the IISER Round 6 seat allotment. The IISER 2026 choice filling process has already ended so no changes can be made to the submitted preferences.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.