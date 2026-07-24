IISER Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at iiseradmission.in; Link to Download Letter Here

IISER Counselling 2026: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the seat allotment results for the first round of counselling today, July 24, 2026. Candidates will be able to check and download their allotment letters online on the official website at iiseradmission.in.

Candidates can use their user ID and password to log in to check their results status online. The allotted candies will need to pay the online seat acceptance fee to proceed with the admission.

How to check IISER Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check IISER Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result online: