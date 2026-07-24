IISER Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at iiseradmission.in; Link to Download Letter Here
The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today, July 24, 2026 on the official website at iiseradmission.in. Candidates can use their user ID and password to log in to check their results status online.
IISER Counselling 2026: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the seat allotment results for the first round of counselling today, July 24, 2026. Candidates will be able to check and download their allotment letters online on the official website at iiseradmission.in.
Candidates can use their user ID and password to log in to check their results status online. The allotted candies will need to pay the online seat acceptance fee to proceed with the admission.
How to check IISER Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check IISER Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result online:
- Visit the official website at iiseradmission.in
- Click on ‘Round 1: July 24, 2026, 5:00 PM IST - July 28, 2026, 5:00 PM IST Click Here’
- Enter your user ID and password to submit
- IISER Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will appear
- Check your details and download for future reference
DIRECT LINK - IISER Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
What After the Release of IISER Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of admissions will need to either accept the allotted seat or reject the offered seat. In case they reject an allotted seat or inactivity is detected till the deadline, their candidature will be cancelled and they will not be eligible for future rounds of counseling. Candidates who are satisfied with their allotments will need to pay the online seat allotment fee to proceed with the admissions.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.