IISER IAT Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 Declared: Check Download Link, Seat Acceptance Fee Last Date

Then click on the seat allotment window available on your login window.

IISER IAT Round 3 Result Out: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have released the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) round 2 seat allotment result 2026. Candidates who participated in the third round of admission process can now check the seat allotment status and pay the fees for the same till 5 pm of August 13 on the official website iiseradmission.in. The admission to BS-MS IISER Pune programme has been closed with round 3 and there will not be any further counselling rounds for the same.

IISER IAT Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 Result Download Link

Freeze And Float Option, The Next Steps

Candidates who want to accept their seat allotment status must click on the “Freeze” option available and those who want to retain the seat and participate in the next round of counselling process should click on the “float” option. The last date to pay the fees and complete the seat acceptance/retain process is August 13, 2026 ( 5 pm).

Seat Acceptance Fee

The seat acceptance fee is Rs. 2,000 for candidates applying under General, EWS, OBC, and OBC-NCL categories and Rs. 1,000 for candidates applying under persons with disabilities (PwD), persons registered as Kashmiri Migrants/Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrant) and SC/ST category. For candidates applying under Foreign National category, the fee is Rs 12,000.