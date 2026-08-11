IISER IAT Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 Declared: Check Download Link, Seat Acceptance Fee Last Date
IISER IAT round 3 seat allotment result out at iiseradmission.in. Candidates can now check their seat allotment status by entering their user ID and password on the official login portal, for which the link is provided here.
IISER IAT Round 3 Result Out: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have released the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) round 2 seat allotment result 2026. Candidates who participated in the third round of admission process can now check the seat allotment status and pay the fees for the same till 5 pm of August 13 on the official website iiseradmission.in. The admission to BS-MS IISER Pune programme has been closed with round 3 and there will not be any further counselling rounds for the same.
IISER Counselling 2026: How To Download IAT Round 2 Seat Allotment?
- Visit the official website of IISERs - iiseradmission.in.
- On the homepage, click on “Round 3 Result.”.
- Enter your user ID and password and click on “Login”.
- Then click on the seat allotment window available on your login window.
- Check the round 3 seat allotment status.
IISER IAT Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 Result Download Link
Freeze And Float Option, The Next Steps
Candidates who want to accept their seat allotment status must click on the “Freeze” option available and those who want to retain the seat and participate in the next round of counselling process should click on the “float” option. The last date to pay the fees and complete the seat acceptance/retain process is August 13, 2026 ( 5 pm).
Seat Acceptance Fee
The seat acceptance fee is Rs. 2,000 for candidates applying under General, EWS, OBC, and OBC-NCL categories and Rs. 1,000 for candidates applying under persons with disabilities (PwD), persons registered as Kashmiri Migrants/Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrant) and SC/ST category. For candidates applying under Foreign National category, the fee is Rs 12,000.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.