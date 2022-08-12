    IISER Results 2022 Declared: Check scorecard at iiseradmission.in

    Indian Institute of Science Education and Research has released the IISER 2022 IAT Results. Students who have appeared for the IAT 2022 Results can visit the official website or click on the link provided here to check the results. 

    Updated: Aug 12, 2022 16:23 IST
    IICER Results 2022
    IICER Results 2022

    IISER Results 2022: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research has released the IISER 2022 IAT Results. Students who have appeared for the IISER IAT 2022 Examinations can visit the official website and login through the candidate login link to check their results. 

    Candidates can check the IISER Results 2022 by entering the User Id and Password in the candidate login link. IISER conducts IAT for the admissions to the five year BS-MS Dual Degree programme offered at the institution. With the results being declared, students who have qualified the exams will be able to participate in the counselling procedure for the final admissions. 

    Candidates can check their IISER 2022 Results through the link available on the official website - iiseradmission.in. The direct link for students to check the IISER IAT 2022 Results is also available here. 

    IISER IAT 2022 Results 

    Steps to check the IISER IAT Results 2022

    The IISER 2022 IAT Results are available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to check the examination results.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research

    Step 2: Click on the Application  login link provided

    Step 3: Enter the User Id and Password in the login link

    Step 4: The IISER IAT Results 2022 will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the IISER IAT Results 2022 for further reference

    Also Read: Karnataka PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 Starts, Check Date and Time of Karnataka 2nd PUC Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories