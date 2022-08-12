IISER Results 2022 Declared: Check scorecard at iiseradmission.in

IISER Results 2022: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research has released the IISER 2022 IAT Results. Students who have appeared for the IISER IAT 2022 Examinations can visit the official website and login through the candidate login link to check their results.

Candidates can check the IISER Results 2022 by entering the User Id and Password in the candidate login link. IISER conducts IAT for the admissions to the five year BS-MS Dual Degree programme offered at the institution. With the results being declared, students who have qualified the exams will be able to participate in the counselling procedure for the final admissions.

Candidates can check their IISER 2022 Results through the link available on the official website - iiseradmission.in. The direct link for students to check the IISER IAT 2022 Results is also available here.

IISER IAT 2022 Results

Steps to check the IISER IAT Results 2022

The IISER 2022 IAT Results are available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to check the examination results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research

Step 2: Click on the Application login link provided

Step 3: Enter the User Id and Password in the login link

Step 4: The IISER IAT Results 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the IISER IAT Results 2022 for further reference

