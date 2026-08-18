IISER Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Declared Today at iiseradmission.in; Direct Link Here

IISER Seat Allotment: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) have released the Seat Allotment Result for Round 4 on 18 August 2026, available at the official portal iiseradmission.in. Candidates who appeared for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) counselling process can login to find out whether they have got the admission offer and see their allotted campus.

After logging into the official portal, candidates should take up their seat allotment options, either choosing 'Freeze' option to freeze their allotted seat or 'Float' option for remaining eligible for better choices in Round 5. For confirming the allotted seat, candidates need to pay the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) compulsorily before 20 August 2026. Not completing the fee payment within the required time frame will result in cancellation of admission offer automatically.