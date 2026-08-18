IISER Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Declared Today at iiseradmission.in; Direct Link Here
IISER Seat Allotment: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) declared the Round 4 Seat Allotment Result on August 18, 2026, at iiseradmission.in. Candidates must log in to accept seats by choosing 'Freeze' or 'Float' and paying the Seat Acceptance Fee by August 20, 2026, to prevent offer cancellation.
IISER Seat Allotment: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) have released the Seat Allotment Result for Round 4 on 18 August 2026, available at the official portal iiseradmission.in. Candidates who appeared for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) counselling process can login to find out whether they have got the admission offer and see their allotted campus.
After logging into the official portal, candidates should take up their seat allotment options, either choosing 'Freeze' option to freeze their allotted seat or 'Float' option for remaining eligible for better choices in Round 5. For confirming the allotted seat, candidates need to pay the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) compulsorily before 20 August 2026. Not completing the fee payment within the required time frame will result in cancellation of admission offer automatically.
How To check the IISER Round 4 Seat Allotment?
To check the IISER Round 4 Seat Allotment 2026 result follow the steps given below:
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Open your browser and go straight to the IISER admission portal's official website using the URL iiseradmission.in.
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Use the 'Candidate Login' option that is available on the main page of the portal.
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Enter your IISER User ID and password in the respective fields of the credentials entry form.
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Log in to access your dashboard and see the allocated IISER campus and allotted course.
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Select either 'Freeze' to lock in your allocation or 'Float' to retain your eligibility for further counselling sessions.
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Complete the process of paying the online Seat Acceptance Fee by August 20, 2026, and download your offer letter.
IISER Round 4 Seat Allotment Result: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details / Dates
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Conducting Body
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Joint Admissions Committee (IISER)
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Official Portal
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Round 4 Result Date
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August 18, 2026
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Deadline for SAF Payment & Decision
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August 20, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)
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Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF)
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₹35,000 (Gen/OBC/EWS/KM); ₹17,500 (SC/ST)
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Upcoming Round 5 Dates
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August 24 to August 26, 2026
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.