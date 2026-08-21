IISER Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be Announced on August 24, Check Steps to Download Seat Allotment PDF

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research will release the IISER seat allotment results for the 5th round on August 24, 2026. Once the link is activated by the IAT and JAC, candidates will then be able to visit the official website at iiseradmission.in and check the status of seats allotted to them. In order to login candidates will have to use their application number and password to download the IISER Round 5 Seat Allotment result 2026 in PDF format. Those candidates who are allotted a seat if they are satisfied can move ahead with the further admission process. In case a candidate fails to respond or does not pay IISER Seat Acceptance Fee will not be considered for admission.Check the article for more details.

Steps to Download IISER Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 5?

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the round 5 seat allotment results for IISER online.