IISER Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be Announced on August 24, Check Steps to Download Seat Allotment PDF
IISER Counselling 2026: Candidates must note that IISER Round 5 results will be announced on August 24, 2026. Candidates allotted a seat must confirm their admissions till or before August 26, 2026.
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research will release the IISER seat allotment results for the 5th round on August 24, 2026. Once the link is activated by the IAT and JAC, candidates will then be able to visit the official website at iiseradmission.in and check the status of seats allotted to them. In order to login candidates will have to use their application number and password to download the IISER Round 5 Seat Allotment result 2026 in PDF format. Those candidates who are allotted a seat if they are satisfied can move ahead with the further admission process. In case a candidate fails to respond or does not pay IISER Seat Acceptance Fee will not be considered for admission.Check the article for more details.
Steps to Download IISER Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 5?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the round 5 seat allotment results for IISER online.
- Visit the official website at iiseradmission.in
- On the official portal find and click on IISER admission round 5 result link
- A new window will appear
- Enter your application number and password to login
- Download the IISER seat allotment letter and take printout for future use
Direct Link to Download IISER Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 5 (Active Soon)
IISER Round 5 Admission and Seat Acceptance Fee 2026
Candidates who receive an IISER admission offer must choose whether to accept or reject the allotted seat. Those who wish to accept can select either Accept & Float to remain eligible for higher preference seats in later counselling rounds or Accept and Freeze to confirm the allotted seat. After accepting the offer, candidates must pay the IISER Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) online till August 26, 2026. Check the IISER Seat Acceptance Fee 2026 Category Wise below.
|
Category
|
Base Fee
|
Administrative Fee
|
Total Fee
|
General / EWS / OBC-NCL
|
INR 25,000
|
INR 10,000 (Non-refundable)
|
INR 35,000
|
SC / ST
|
INR 12,500
|
INR 5,000 (Non-refundable)
|
INR 17,500
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.