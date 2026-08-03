IIT BHU Varanasi and Indian Navy Join Hands for Research and Campus Growth, Opening of New Heritage Park

The Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi has taken important steps in both research and campus development. The institute has signed a new agreement with the Indian Navy to work together in advanced naval technology. At the same time the institute has started its orientation and induction programme for the academic batch 2026-27. It has also added a new heritage park on campus. These updates show that IIT BHU is growing in many ways and is building a strong future for students' research and innovation. Read the article for further details.

IIT BHU and Indian Navy Plan Future Focused Research

IIT BHU Varanasi has partnered with the Indian Navy to strengthen work in research development and indigestion of advanced naval technologies. The agreement was signed at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi. It was signed by Vice Admiral B Sivakumar from the Indian Navy and Rajesh Kumar who is Dean of Research and Development at IIT BHU. Senior official from both sides were present during the signing. Under this partnership both sides will work together on research technology development, academic, engagement, faculty and student interaction and capacity building. An official statement said this partnership shows the Indian Navy’s strong focus on innovation, close work with top academic institutes and indigenous capacity for future maritime security challenges. In 2025 IIT Delhi also worked with the Indian Navy to set up a research and design centre to improve the quality of life onboard Indian naval ships through design based solutions.