IIT Bombay and Maharashtra Govt Signed MoU for Project Udaan

    A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between IIT Bombay and the Maharashtra Government for ‘Project Udaan’. This initiative is an AI-based translation software ecosystem. The MoU was signed on Thursday between the Directorate of Higher Education and the Director of Technical Education. Read more details about the agreement given below.

    Updated: Jan 6, 2023 18:40 IST
    MoU Signed Between IIT Bombay and Maharashtra Govt
    Project Udaan: Indian Institute of Technology of Bombay has collaborated with the Maharashtra Government on a project titled “UDAAN”. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Institute and the Government of Maharashtra on January 5, 2023 (Thursday). According to the official press release, this Project Udaan is an Artificial Intelligence (AI-based) translation software ecosystem. 

     

    The official notification stated that the agreement has been signed on Thursday, January 5, 2023, between the Directorate of Higher Education along with the Director of Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in the presence of Honorable Governor Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Minister of Education Shri. Chandrakant Patil and Principal Secretary - Directorate Of Higher Education Shri. Vikas Chandra Rastogi, IIT Bombay Director Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri and Dean (R&D) Professor Milind Atrey respectively. 

    Project UDAAN Objectives

    Through this collaboration, both of the authorities that have joined hands together, IIT Bombay and the Government of Maharashtra aim to facilitate efficient and effective translation of all books and publications concerning conventional and professional courses into the Marathi language. This has been in accordance with the details outlined in the National Education Policy 2020 using the UDAAN project. 

    In addition to this, a presentation was created by Professor Ganesh Ramakrishnan after the signing ceremony. The professor explained how the UDAAN platform has been developed and what are the targets to be achieved with this project. It is a machine translation framework that includes extensive usage of lexical resources and a post-editing platform as stated by government officials. 

     

