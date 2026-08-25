IIT Delhi Students’ Protests Prompt Institute To Form Five-Member Panel Over MSc Student’s Death

IIT Delhi students have demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for MSc student Rishikesh Kumar’s family and an inquiry into his death. They also sought the resignation of senior officials, following which the institute cancelled classes on August 24 and formed a five-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

IIT Delhi Protest: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi cancelled classes on August 24 after nearly 300 students protested and demanded an inquiry into the death of 31-year-old MSc student Rishikesh Kumar. Students also sought Rs 1 crore compensation for Kumar’s family and demanded the resignation of several senior institute officials, including the Dean and Associate Deans (ADSW and ADHM) in the Student Affairs Office, as well as the Head of the Department of Physics. They also called for an examination of factors such as rejection of academic projects, accommodation-related problems and inadequate support systems that could have contributed to Kumar’s distress. Students also sought clear communication on the steps taken by the concerned departments to address mental health concerns on campus. They cited the deaths by suicide of several IIT Delhi students over the past 30 months and demanded greater transparency regarding the institute’s mental health support system.

Classes Cancelled, 5-Member Panel Formed IIT Delhi has formed a five-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding Kumar’s death and related concerns raised by students. The committee includes former Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, an IIT Delhi alumnus and currently Vice Chancellor of Sports University Haryana; Professor Pratap Sharma, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS New Delhi; two student representatives; and the IIT Delhi Registrar, who will serve as the secretary and convenor. The committee will speak to relevant students and faculty members, examine the functioning of concerned administrative offices, review existing protocols and processes, and make recommendations, according to an email sent by IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee. The panel has been asked to submit its report within two weeks.

Students had demanded that classes be cancelled on August 24 at the Lecture Hall Complex (LHC), where Kumar died after falling from the building, and at other parts of the campus. They said classes should not continue as though a student had not died. “Students should not be made to go back to LHC thinking it is business as usual. The system needs to take a PAUSE,” the students said in their letter. IIT Delhi subsequently cancelled all classes scheduled for August 24, citing “unavoidable circumstances”. In an official communication, the Deputy Registrar said, “Due to unavoidable circumstances, all classes scheduled for today, 24 August 2026, stand cancelled.” Ex-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged the need for a time-bound investigation. "More than 65 IIT students have committed suicide in the last 5 years. The situation is alarming. We rightly take pride in the academic excellence of our IITs. But our measure of excellence cannot stop at ranks, grades, and placements. We must ensure that every student has access to support, someone to listen, and a safe space to seek help when things become difficult," he wrote on X.

Students also demanded an official assurance that no action would be taken against protesting students and sought Rs 1 crore compensation for Kumar’s family. The letter also sought details of the measures taken by the institute for students seeking counselling for mental health concerns. Students questioned how the concerned departments address issues such as non-allocation of housing facilities, denial of academic projects and concerns related to hospital administration, which they said could contribute to or worsen mental distress among students. “Keeping in mind, the proactive role of the Student Affairs Office in removing students from the campus with a history of mental issues, we demand a clear disclosure of the Institute’s mental health protocol regarding students seeking counselling, how the cases of students in mental distress are addressed administratively, what is the role of the Student Counseling Services, the Associate Dean Student Welfare, Dean, Student Affairs and the Director within this protocol,” the letter stated.