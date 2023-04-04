IIT Gandhinagar to Host Science and Technology Fair on April 15, Check Details Here

IIT Gandhinagar Science and Technology Fair: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IIT Gandhinagar) will organize a Science and Technology fair on April 15, 2023, for class 10th, 12th students. Over 1,500 students are expected to participate in the G20-Ignite fair. Students and school authorities can register for the fair on the official website i.e. iitgn.ac.in

The fair's fascinating workshops, competitions, interactive displays, and exhibitions are designed to spark curiosity in the next generation of engineers, scientists, and researchers. The student technical council and it's affiliated clubs and hobby groups, the Center for Creative Learning (CCL), Maker Bhavan, and IITGN student initiatives like HackRush have selected the event's activities.

Competitions and Other Activities at IITG Science and Technology Fair

The fair will host competitions like game development, hardware programming, understanding blockchain technology treasure hunts and quizzes based on science and technology, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), astronomy workshops, and structural engineering contests. The fair is set to break 2 world records.

The students will also be entertained by additional activities such as a silent DJ, light and sound display, demonstrations of 3D printing and laser cutting technology, research showcases, and SciTech-themed entertainment. Together with demos that break down scientific and technology ideas through models, experimental setups, and showcases, the event will also feature hands-on workshops to encourage original thought, problem-solving, and active learning.

While talking about the initiative, IITGN dean Amit Prashant said: “Since its inception, IIT Gandhinagar has been a crucial facilitator of teaching, knowledge dissemination, innovative research, and interactive outreach programmes in STEAM fields. Through ‘G20-Ignite’, we want Gen-Z to celebrate and pursue the wonders of science, technology, discovery, and innovation."

"It will also provide school students, college representatives, and interested stakeholders an opportunity to experience IITGN’s in-house technological prowess, state-of-the-art infrastructure and research facilities, and creative learning programmes.”

