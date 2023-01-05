    IIT Gandhinagar to Organize 10th Academic Advisory Council, Check complete details here

    The 10th Academic Advisory Council will be held by IIT Gandhinagar on January 6 while the 11th Leadership Conclave on January 7, 2023. There will be eminent academicians and industry leaders from India and overseas to focus on priority areas for the institute. More details about the programme have been mentioned below. 

    10th Academic Advisory Council at IIT Gandhinagar

    IIT Gandhinagar: The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) will be hosting the 10th Academic Advisory Council (AAC) as well as the 11th Leadership Conclave (LC) on January 6 (tomorrow) and January 7, 2023, respectively. The events will witness the presence of illustrious academicians along with various industry professionals from around the globe.

    The officials and participants will gather with the aim to discuss major strategic initiatives for the IIT Gandhinagar with the leadership and faculty members of the institute.

    IIT Gandhinagar AAC Objectives 

    As per the notification posted by the institute, the 10th Academic Advisory Council will primarily focus on effective strategies to implement for the recruitment of the best faculty members. Also, the main goal is to attract more international students and introduce newer academic programmes with a futuristic approach. 

    This will be fulfilled in order to meet the growing future industries' requirements. Professionals will also talk about different techniques for the promotion of entrepreneurship and technological advancements among students and faculty at the institute. The meeting has been formulated to guide the institute in its short, medium and long-term strategic issues. 

    10th AAC Participants

    The institute has invited experts from all over the world. The 10th AAC will have leading academicians from several universities such as the University of Miami, Clemson University, University of Colorado, University Institute of Lisbon, (ISCTE-IUL), Johns Hopkins University, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, IIPHG, Gandhinagar among others who will provide insights on the institute’s strategic and expert inputs in the departments of topmost priority at IITGN.

    The conference is conducted every year and gathers some of the most esteemed thinkers in the Education field across the country and abroad. 

    11th Leadership Conclave Details  

    The 11th Leadership Conclave scheduled on January 7, 2023, will bring together some of the industry specialists, resource persons and startup mentors from Bankworld Inc, USA, KAAJ ventures, USA, University of Notre Dame, NASSCOM, Banaras Hindu University, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay and many others. 

    They will plan and guide the institute on different possible ways to expand the engagement with IITGN alumni, expedite startup culture and commercialisation of technologies at the institute, enhance the institute’s ranking at domestic and global levels, and strengthen globalisation.

