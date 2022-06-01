IIT JAM 2022 1st Admission List Released, Get Direct Link Here, Check at JOAPS Portal at joaps.iitr.ac.in

IIT JAM Admission List 2022: As per the latest update, the Indian Institute of Technology - IIT Roorkee has released the IIT JAM Admission 2022 List for the PG courses. The JAM 1st Admission List 2022 has been released online and made available to the students online via the JOAPS Portal on 1st June 2022. Candidates can check their selection status for JAM Admission 2022 online via the official website - joaps.iitr.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link for the same has also been placed below as well:

Check IIT JAM 1st Admission List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

With the 1st Admission List for IIT JAM 2022 released today, the candidates who have not found place in this list will now have to wait for the rest of the lists to be released. As per the schedule, the second, third and fourth admission list for IIT JAM 2022 will be released on 16th, 25th June and 6th July 2022.

How to check IIT JAM 2022 Admission List Online

According to the details shared by the authorities, the IIT JAM 1st Admission List has been released online and made available to the students via the JOAPS portal. Candidates who are interested in checking their selection status for admission to MSc programmes offered at IITs, can log onto the portal using their registered credentials online. After visiting the JOAPS portal, candidates need to use their enrolment ID or email ID and password to log onto the portal from where their selection status will be displayed on the screen.

About IIT JAM 2022

IIT JAM 2022 or the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters is a national level entrance exam that is held to screen candidates seeking admission MSc courses offered by IITs. The exam was held on 13th February 2022 and its results were declared on 17th March 2022. Following the declaration of JAM 2022 Results, the Application Process was held from 9th April to 11th May and the 1st Admission List has been released today.

