IIT JAM 2022 Second Admission List Released at joaps.iitr.ac.in, Get Direct Download Link Here

IIT JAM 2022: As per the updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee released the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 second list. Candidates will be able to check their IIT JAM second admission list at the official website - jam.iitr.ac.in. Candidates who had applied for this round can check their status by logging in to the candidate portal. Along with the JAM 2022 admission list, IIT Roorkee has also released the opening and closing rank for participating institutes.

The last date to pay the JAM admission acceptance fee is 20th June by 5 pm. Those failing to pay the fee within the deadline will lead to the cancellation of the admission offer. Although the original date for releasing the second admission list was 16th June, it has been preponed by two days.

IIT JAM Second Admission List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Check IIT JAM 2022 Second Admission List?

Candidates who had applied for this round can check their status by logging in to the candidate portal. They will have to follow the steps given below to check whether they have made it to the second admission list of the IIT JAM 2022 or not -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IIT Roorkee - jam.iitr.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the - Opening and Closing Ranks of the second admission list link.

3rd Step - A PDF list with opening/ closing ranks of the candidates will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Candidates can download it and take a printout for further references.

What After Checking IIT JAM 2022 Second Admission List Result?

Once they have downloaded the IIT JAM second admission list and checked their result, they can Accept and Freeze or Accept with Upgrade or Reject and Quit. The seat booking fee is Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000 for General and reserved category candidates respectively. The fee has to be paid online through Credit/Debit Card, Net Baking or UPI. The admission fee will be transferred to the bank account of the allotted college.

IIT JAM 2022 Third Admission List Result 2022

As per date announced, the third admission list of JAM 2022 will be released on 25th June. Candidates can pay the seat booking fee for the IIT JAM third admission list 2022 till 30th June 2022. The IIT JAM final admission list 2022 will be released on 6th July. IIT JAM exam is held for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

