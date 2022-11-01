IIT JAM 2023 Application Correction Window To Open at jam.iitg.ac.in, Make Changes from 10 Nov

IIT JAM 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will release the Joint Admission Test (IIT JAM) application correction window on 10th November for the candidates. They can make changes in the IIT JAM application form at jam.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can edit their JAM application form in the allowed fields only.

The JAM official website reads - “Changes to certain data in the application will be permitted from November 10, 2022”. After the last date, no correction in particulars will be entertained by the officials under any circumstances. The IIT JAM 2023 will be conducted on 12th February in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

How To Make Corrections in IIT JAM Application Form 2023?

As per the official notification of JAM, it has been stated - “Candidates should rectify the marked defects in the application before the stipulated deadline. Failing to rectify the defects within the stipulated time can lead to the application being rejected and no further communication will be entertained in this regard.” Go through the steps to know how to make corrections in IIT JAM 2023 application form -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IIT JAM - jam.iitg.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the home page, click on the - JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal.

3rd Step - On the new page, login with email address or enrolment ID and password and submit the same.

4th Step - The application form will be displayed, now make the necessary rectifications.

5th Step - Now, submit the form, they can also check the JAM application correction status.

IIT Joint Admission Test (JAM)

IIT JAM is conducted for admission to various programmes including MSc, MSc (Technology), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (R), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc- PhD Dual Degree, and Integrated PhD in various institutes. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2023 will be eligible to apply for admission to over 3,000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2023-24. JAM 2023 scores will be used for direct admission to over 2,000 seats for counselling through CCMN in NITs and other CFTIs.

