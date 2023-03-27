IIT JAM 2023: Application Data Correction Window Open at jam.iitg.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IIT JAM 2023 Application Data Correction: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has opened the IIT JAM 2023 application data correction window. As per the dates given on the official website, the IIT JAM 2023 application correction window willl be open until April 3, 2023. Candidates can visit the official IIT JAM 2023 JOAPS website to make all necessary changes in the application form.

The IIT JAM 2023 scorecard will be available for download from April 3, 2023. Those who have qualified the IIT JAM 2023 exams will be eligible for direct admissions to the PG programmes offered in the IIT’s across the country. The JAM 2023 scores will also be accepted for admissions to CFTIs, NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune and IISER Bhopal campuses.

IIT JAM 2023 Application Correction Window - Click Here

IIT JAM 2023 Schedule

The Application data correction window for IIT JAM 2023 will close on April 3, 2023. Students can check the complete the schedule here.

Event Dates Application Data Correction March 27 to April 3, 2023 IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard April 3, 2023 Online Application for Admission April 11 to 25, 2023

Steps to make changes in IIT JAM 2023 Application Data

Candidates can check below the steps to follow when making the changes in the IIT JAM 2023 applications

Step 1: Visit the IIT JAM 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on Candidate Login

Step 3: Enter the enrollment id and password

Step 4: Make the necessary changes in the application form

Step 5: Review and save the changes

