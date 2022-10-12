IIT JAM 2023 Application Dates Extended: Apply jam.iitg.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IIT JAM 2023 Registrations: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has extended the last date for candidates to complete the IIT JAM 2023 registration and application process. According to the revised schedule released, the IIT JAM 2023 Registrations can now be submitted until October 14, 2022. Candidates who are yet to complete the IIT JAM 2023 registrations can visit the official website of IIT JAM 2023 to register and apply for the entrance exam.

IIT JAM 2023 registration link is available on the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. Along with the link online, candidates can also complete the JAM 2023 applications through the direct link available here. As per the schedule available, the IIT JAM 2023 examinations will be conducted on February 12, 2023, while the results for the exams will be announced on March 22, 2023.

Candidates qualifying the IIT JAM 2023 exams will be eligible for admission to the M.Sc, M.SC (Tech), M.Sc-M.Tech Dual Degree, MS (R), Joint M.Sc-PhD, M.Sc-PhD Dual Degree, and Integrated Ph.D. programmes offered in the participating institutions.

IIT JAM 2023 Registrations - Direct Link Here

How to register for IIT JAM 2023

The IIT JAM 2023 Registration princess is completely online. To register for the entrance exams candidates can visit the official website and enter the required details in the ‘New Registration’ link available online.

Step 1: Visit the IIT JAM 2023 official admission portal

Step 2: Click on the JAM 2023 Candidate portal link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’ and complete the registration process

Step 4: Login using the newly created credentials and complete the application process

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of documents

Step 6: Submit the IIT JAM 2023 Application Fee

Step 7: Download the filled application and click on the final submission tab

