    IIT JAM 2023 Application Dates Extended: Apply jam.iitg.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has extended the last date for IIT JAM 2023 Applications. Candidates who have not yet registered for the entrance exam can visit the official website or click on the link provided here to complete the application process. 

    Updated: Oct 12, 2022 13:29 IST
    IIT JAM 2023 Registrations: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has extended the last date for candidates to complete the IIT JAM 2023 registration and application process. According to the revised schedule released, the IIT JAM 2023 Registrations can now be submitted until October 14, 2022. Candidates who are yet to complete the IIT JAM 2023 registrations can visit the official website of IIT JAM 2023 to register and apply for the entrance exam. 

    IIT JAM 2023 registration link is available on the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. Along with the link online, candidates can also complete the JAM 2023 applications through the direct link available here. As per the schedule available, the IIT JAM 2023 examinations will be conducted on February 12, 2023, while the results for the exams will be announced on March 22, 2023.

    Candidates qualifying the IIT JAM 2023 exams will be eligible for admission to the M.Sc, M.SC (Tech), M.Sc-M.Tech Dual Degree, MS (R), Joint M.Sc-PhD, M.Sc-PhD Dual Degree, and Integrated Ph.D. programmes offered in the participating institutions.

    IIT JAM 2023 Registrations - Direct Link Here

    How to register for IIT JAM 2023

    The IIT JAM 2023 Registration princess is completely online. To register for the entrance exams candidates can visit the official website and enter the required details in the ‘New Registration’ link available online. 

    Step 1: Visit the IIT JAM 2023 official admission portal

    Step 2: Click on the JAM 2023 Candidate portal link on the homepage

    Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’ and complete the registration process

    Step 4: Login using the newly created credentials and complete the application process

    Step 5: Upload scanned copies of documents

    Step 6: Submit the IIT JAM 2023 Application Fee

    Step 7: Download the filled application and click on the final submission tab

