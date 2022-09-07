IIT JAM 2023 Applications Begin: Register on or before 11th October at jam.iitg.ac.in, Know Eligibility Details Here

IIT JAM 2023 Application Begins: JAM 2023 Registration Process for the PG Entrance Exam will begin today - 7th Sept 2022 as per the official schedule. The application process for JAM 2023 PG Entrance Exam is being held online and the registration can be done virtually by visiting the official portal. Aspirants can apply for IIT JAM 2023 Entrance Exam online before the deadline of 11th October 2022 at jam.iitg.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the JAM 2023 Application Form is also placed below, using which candidates can complete the application process for the PG Entrance Exam:

IIT JAM 2023 Application Form - Direct Link (Available Now)

IIT JAM 2023 Eligibility Criteria

With the registration and application process starting today, it is important for candidates to know the eligibility criteria based on which the IIT JAM 2023 Application will be accepted by the exam authorities. Any candidate who wants to apply for JAM 2023 - Joint Admission test for Masters, needs to be a graduate from a recognized university. The exam is scheduled to be held for 7 subjects including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). Therefore, candidates who posses a graduation degree in these disciplines can register and apply for the same.

JAM 2023 Exam Pattern

As per the information brochure released by the exam authority - IIT Guwahati, the JAM 2023 Exam will be held on 12th February 2022. After the conclusion of the exam, IIT JAM 2023 Result is likely to be declared on 22nd MArch 2022. The JAM 2023 exam will be held computer-based mode and will consist of three basic types of questions i.e.,

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions

How to Register for IIT JAM 2023 Exam?

IIT Guwahati will begin the registration process for IIT JAM 2023 Exam from today i.e., 7th Sept 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the Masters Entrance Test will need to fill the JAM 2023 Application Form online by visiting the website - jam.iitg.ac.in. After reaching home page, candidates need to click on ‘Register’ button which will bring up the detailed application form. After registering on the portal by providing basic details, candidates will get their login credentials for the portal. Once again, candidates will be required to log onto the JAM website, using their newly created credentials. After this, IIT JAM 2023 application form will be displayed in which candidates need to enter their academic, personal and contact details. Along with details, candidates will also have to provide and upload supporting documents for JAM 2023 Application form. In the final step, the IIT JAM 2023 application forms needs to be submitted on the website along with the requisite application fee as specified on the portal.

