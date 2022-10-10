IIT JAM 2023: Applications Close Tomorrow, Check at jam.iitg.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IIT JAM 2023 Registrations: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati will be closing the IIT JAM 2023 Registration window tomorrow - October 11, 2022. Students who are yet to submit the JAM 2023 applications can visit the official website until tomorrow to complete the registration and application process.

IIT JAM 2023 Registration and application link is available on the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. To apply for IIT JAM 2023 candidates are required to visit the official website and complete the registrations by entering the required details in the link given. After registering for IIT JAM candidates will be directed to the application form for the entrance exam.

IIT JAM 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to the M.Sc (Technology, M.Sc M.Tech Dual Degree, MS (R), Joint M.Sc Ph.D., M.Sc-PhD Dual Degree, and Integrated Ph.D. programmes offered in the participating universities.

IIT JAM 2023 Applications - Click Here

IIT JAM 2023 Registration and application

IIT JAM 2023 Registration link will be available on the official website until October 11, 2022. To register for the entrance exams candidates need to first visit the official website and enter all required details in the link given.

Registrations

To appear for JAM 2023 exams candidates need to first register for the exams through the registration link available on the homepage. Candidates applying are required to enter all the details in the registration link given. Only after completing the registration process students will be provided with the JAM 2023 applications.

Application Form

After completing the JAM 2023 registrations, candidates can fill in the details in the online application form. Candidates are required to upload all the necessary documents and enter all required details in the application form.

Application Fee

The JAM 2023 application fee has to be after completing the JAM 2023 application form. The application fee has to be submitted online mode. Students can submit the JAM 2023 applications through credit, debit, or net banking facilities. Female (All Categories) / SC / ST / PwD* students are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 900 for a single test and Rs. 1250/- for two tests. Students belonging to all other categories are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 1800/- for a single test and Rs. 2500/- for two tests.

