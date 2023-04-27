IIT JAM 2023 Counselling Registrations Closes Today, Apply at jam.iitg.ac.in

IIT JAM 2023 Counselling: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will end the counselling registration process for the Joint Admissions Test for Masters (JAM) exam today, April 27, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have not registered yet for the entrance exam to get admission into MSc and other postgraduate courses can register by filling out the registration form at iitg.ac.in.

As per the official notification, candidates can submit their registration fee and can make the modifications in the application form by today, April 27, 2023, till 5 pm. In order to register, candidates are required to make the payment of a non-refundable application fee of Rs 750. They can click on the direct link of registrations given below to complete the counselling registration process.

IIT JAM Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to fill out the IIT JAM Registration Form 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the IIT JAM entrance examination can follow the steps mentioned below in order to register for the IIT JAM counselling.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAM 2023

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JOAPS candidate portal

Step 3: Now, register using the required details as asked

Step 4: Login with the newly generated credentials to continue

Step 5: Fill out all the details as mentioned in the application form

Step 6: Upload all the valid documents and then make the payment of the registration fee

Step 7: Now, click on the final submit button to proceed further

Step 8: Download the application confirmation page and print a hard copy for further reference

IIT JAM 2023 Counselling Process

As per the details provided, candidates will have to fill out their preferences of institutes in the JAM admission form. On the basis of the order of preferences given by the candidate in the application form and corresponding ranks in the merit list, the examination authority will prepare the first admission list on or before June 1, 2023. Usually, there will be four rounds of admission and If in case seats remain vacant, additional rounds may be conducted. Applicants receiving an offer in any of the rounds are required to login into the candidate's portal within the specified time and choose one of the three options i.e. accept and freeze, accept with upgrade and reject and quit.

Also Read: TS Inter Results 2023 Expected Soon, Results to be declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in