IIT JAM 2023 Response Sheet Released at jam.iitg.ac.in, Check Steps To Download

    IIT JAM Response Sheet 2023: IIT Guwahati has released the response sheet of IIT JAM today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check IIT JAM 2023 response sheet at jam.iitg.ac.in. Get direct link here 

    Updated: Feb 20, 2023 19:44 IST
    IIT JAM Response Sheet 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the IIT Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2023 response sheet in online mode today - February 21. Candidates can download the IIT JAM response sheet 2023 from the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. They will have to use their e-mail ID / Enrolment ID and password to download the IIT JAM response sheet 2023. 

    The response sheet of IIT JAM 2023 includes the responses filled in by the candidates in their papers. Using the official IIT JAM response sheet 2023, candidates can predict the probable scores. The IIT JAM 2023 response sheet has been released for the exam held on February 12, in two slots. 

    IIT JAM Response Sheet 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    How To Download IIT JAM 2023 Response Sheet?

    IIT Guwahati released the IIT JAM 2023 response sheets for the candidates who appeared for the exam. They can go through the steps to know how to download IIT JAM response sheet - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of IIT Guwahati - jam.iitg.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal.
    • 3rd Step - Now, enter - e-mail ID / Enrolment ID and password.
    • 4th Step - The responses of the candidates will appear on the screen.
    • 5th Step - Download IIT JAM 2023 response sheets. 

    What Details Will Be Mentioned on IIT JAM 2023 Response Sheet? 

    As per the updates, it is expected that the below-mentioned details will be provided on the response sheet of IIT JAM. Check details below - 

    • Candidate's ID
    • Candidate's Name
    • Test Center Name
    • Test Date
    • Subject
    • Questions along with the options
    • Question ID
    • Status - Answered or unanswered
    • Chosen option

    IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key

    IIT Guwahati is expected to soon release the JAM 2023 answer key in online mode. However, officials have not yet released any information regarding the same. Candidates can download the IIT JAM subject-wise question papers and answer keys 2023 from the official website. In case of any discrepancy, they can also raise objections by logging in to the IIT JAM 2023 candidate portal. 

