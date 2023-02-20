IIT JAM 2023 Response Sheet Released at jam.iitg.ac.in, Check Steps To Download

IIT JAM Response Sheet 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the IIT Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2023 response sheet in online mode today - February 21. Candidates can download the IIT JAM response sheet 2023 from the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. They will have to use their e-mail ID / Enrolment ID and password to download the IIT JAM response sheet 2023.

The response sheet of IIT JAM 2023 includes the responses filled in by the candidates in their papers. Using the official IIT JAM response sheet 2023, candidates can predict the probable scores. The IIT JAM 2023 response sheet has been released for the exam held on February 12, in two slots.

IIT JAM Response Sheet 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download IIT JAM 2023 Response Sheet?

IIT Guwahati released the IIT JAM 2023 response sheets for the candidates who appeared for the exam. They can go through the steps to know how to download IIT JAM response sheet -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IIT Guwahati - jam.iitg.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal.

3rd Step - Now, enter - e-mail ID / Enrolment ID and password.

4th Step - The responses of the candidates will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download IIT JAM 2023 response sheets.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on IIT JAM 2023 Response Sheet?

As per the updates, it is expected that the below-mentioned details will be provided on the response sheet of IIT JAM. Check details below -

Candidate's ID

Candidate's Name

Test Center Name

Test Date

Subject

Questions along with the options

Question ID

Status - Answered or unanswered

Chosen option

IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key

IIT Guwahati is expected to soon release the JAM 2023 answer key in online mode. However, officials have not yet released any information regarding the same. Candidates can download the IIT JAM subject-wise question papers and answer keys 2023 from the official website. In case of any discrepancy, they can also raise objections by logging in to the IIT JAM 2023 candidate portal.

Also Read: IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key Expected Soon, Check Joint Admission Test Result Date