IIT JAM 2023: Result to be Out Next Week at jam.iitg.ac.in, Steps to Download Here

IIT JAM Result 2023: According to the official notification, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will announce the IIT JAM 2023 results next week in online mode. Once released, those candidates who have appeared for the Joint Admissions Test for Masters (JAM) exam 2023 that was conducted on February 12 will be able to check the result from the official website- jam.iitg.ac.in.

As per the official exam schedule, IIT Guwahati will release the JAM Result 2023 on March 22. The examination authority conducted the IIT JAM 2023 examination on February 12 for seven subjects including Chemistry, Biotechnology, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Physics and Mathematics.

IIT JAM 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who have appeared for the IIT JAM Exam 2023 can check the important dates in the table given below.

Event Dates Examination Dates of IIT JAM 2023 February 12, 2023 IIT JAM 2023 Result March 22, 2023

How to Check IIT JAM 2023 Result?

Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Admissions Test for Masters (JAM) exam 2023 can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the IIT JAM 2023 result.

Step 1: Visit the IIT JAM’s official website- jam.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the IIT JAM 2023 Result link available on the screen

Step 3: After this, the new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Login using the required credentials such as enrollment number, date of birth

Step 5: The IIT JAM 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the IIT JAM Result 2023 and take a few printouts of the same for future use

IIT JAM 2023

As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Joint Admissions Test for Masters (JAM) is conducted for students who want to get admission into various master's and postgraduate programmes offered by the prominent IITs. According to the official information, the IIT JAM 2023 scores will be used to get admissions into various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR and SLIET.

