IIT JAM 2023 Second Admission List Released, Book Seats Till June 21

IIT JAM 2023 Second Admission List has been released on at jam.iitg.ac.in. Candidates who applied for admission can check out the entire list here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 15, 2023 17:28 IST
IIT JAM 2023 Second Admission List: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, has released the Joint Admission List for MSc (JAM) second admission list. Candidates who applied for admission can check out the list on the official website: iitg.ac.in. Shortlisted candidates must pay the prescribed fee to book the allocated seats. 

According to the admission brochure, candidates who have secured a position between the opening and closing ranks in the IIT JAM 2023 second admission list 2023 must book the seat by June 2. However, those who do not wish to take admission can withdraw between June 15 to July 2, 2023.

IIT JAM 2023 Second Admission List 2023

Get the direct link to access the admission list below:

IIT JAM Admission List 2023

Click Here

IIT JAM 2023 Second Admission List: How to Check Result Status?

Candidates can check the step-by-step guide to check the status of the result below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: iitg.ac.in

Step 2: Click on JOAPS 2023 candidate portal available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the email ID and password

Step 4: Submit the login details

Step 5:  The IIT JAM result status will appear on the screen

IIT JAM 2023: When Will 3rd, 4th Admission List Release?

According to the official schedule, IIT Guwahati will release the 3rd and 4th admission lists on June 26 and July 7, 2023, respectively. However, candidates must note that the dates are tentative in nature and hence, subject to changes. 

Why is IIT JAM Conducted?

IIT JAM is conducted for admission to over 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs. Also, JAM 2023 scores will be used for admission in about 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.

