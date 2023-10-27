IIT JAM 2024 Registration Fee Payment Deadline Today; Check Application Fee, Schedule Here

IIT JAM 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras closed the registration window for IIT JAM 2024 on October 25. However, the payment window is still open. Candidates who have filled out the application form but did not make the payment must pay the prescribed application fee by today only.

Also, candidates who have done basic registration but did not fill out the application form can visit the official website: jam.iitm.ac.in to complete the process. Candidates willing to apply for IIT JAM 2024 must read the eligibility requirements carefully before applying for the exam. The authorities will conduct the IIT JAM 2024 on February 11.

IIT JAM 2024 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Last Date to Fill and Submit IIT JAM 2024 Application Form October 13, 2023 October 20, 2023 October 25, 2023 IIT JAM 2024 Registration Payment Window September 5 to October 27, 2023 IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card January 8, 2024 IIT JAM 2024 Exam February 11, 2024 IIT JAM 2024 Result March 22, 2024 IIT JAM 2024 Admission Application Process April 11 to April 25, 2024

IIT JAM 2024 Check Application Fee

Check out the category-wise fee below:

SC/ST/PwD/Female- Rs 900

Remaining Candidates- Rs 1800

How to Register for IIT JAM 2024?

Candidates can check out the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jam.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the IIT JAM Registration 2024 link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for reference

