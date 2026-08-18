IIT JAM 2027 Registrations Start September 5, Exam On February 14, Complete Schedule Here
IIT JAM 2027 registrations begin on September 5, with the examination to be held on February 14, 2027. Students can check the important dates and documents required for the application process here.
IIT JAM 2027 Exam: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has launched the official Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 website, with the registrations scheduled to start on September 5, 2026. The examination will be conducted on February 14, 2027. Students can now check the complete examination schedule on the official IIT JAM 2027 website jam.iitkgp.ac.in. The detailed information brochure of JAM 2027 will be released on August 22, 2026.
IIT JAM 2027 Schedule
The IIT JAM 2027 registration begins on September 5 and ends on October 12, 2026. The examination will be conducted on February 14 for admission into IIT and IISc posgraduate (PG) science programmes.
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Activity
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Date
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IIT JAM 2027 Information Brochure Release
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August 22, 2026
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IIT JAM 2027 Registration Begins
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September 5, 2026
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IIT JAM 2027 Registration Ends
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September 12, 2026
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IIT JAM 2027 Exam Date
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February 14, 2027
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IIT JAM 2027 Result Date
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March 18, 2027
IIT JAM 2027 Information Brochure
The IIT Khargapur will release the JAM 2027 Brochure on August 22, 2026. This will include key details such as required eligibility, application fees, exam pattern, syllabus, admission process and participating institutes. The examination will assess candidates through seven test papers - Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics and Physics.
How Will Students Apply For IIT JAM 2027?
The IIT Kharagpur will launch a JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS), where students will be able to apply for the examination using their enrollment ID and password, once they have been registered.
Documents Required For IIT JAM 2027 Application
- Personal Details including Blood Group, Nationality, Address for communication including PIN code)
- Nationality Certificate, which could be Birth Certificate, Voter Id, First page of Passport, School Transfer Certificate (TC) showing Nationality or Nationality Certificate issued by the authorized government agency.
- X standard (SSC) Marksheet/Certificate.
- XII standard (HSC) Marksheet/Certificate.
- Marksheet of First Year of Qualifying Degree. If certificates are available as per semester, combine the certificates of 1st and 2nd semester.
- Marksheet of Second Year of Qualifying Degree. If certificates are available as per semester, combine the certificates of 3rd and 4th semester.
- If available, Marksheet of Third Year of Qualifying Degree. If certificates are available as per semester, combine the certificates of 5th and 6th semester.
- If applicable, Marksheet of Fourth Year of Qualifying Degree. If certificates are available as per semester, combine the certificates of 7th and 8th semester.
- If applicable, Marksheet of Fifth Year of Qualifying Degree. If certificates are available as per semester, combine the certificates of 9th and 10th semester.
- If available, a consolidated Marksheet of all the years/semesters of the qualifying degree can be uploaded.
- Degree/Provisional certificate, if available.
- Filled in JAM 2026 Declaration Form.
- If applicable, OBC (NCL)/ EWS/ SC/ ST Certificate in the specified format. If applicable, PwD Certificate in the specified format
What is IIT JAM For?
IIT JAM (Joint Admission Test for Masters) is a national-level entrance exam used to get admission into Master of Science (M.Sc.), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., and other postgraduate science programs at premier institutes like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
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