IIT JAM 2027 Registrations Start September 5, Exam On February 14, Complete Schedule Here

IIT JAM 2027 Exam: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has launched the official Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 website, with the registrations scheduled to start on September 5, 2026. The examination will be conducted on February 14, 2027. Students can now check the complete examination schedule on the official IIT JAM 2027 website jam.iitkgp.ac.in. The detailed information brochure of JAM 2027 will be released on August 22, 2026.

IIT JAM 2027 Schedule

The IIT JAM 2027 registration begins on September 5 and ends on October 12, 2026. The examination will be conducted on February 14 for admission into IIT and IISc posgraduate (PG) science programmes.