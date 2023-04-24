IIT JAM Admission 2023 Application Window Closes Tomorrow, Apply Here

IIT JAM Admission 2023: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will close the JAM 2023 admission application window tomorrow i.e. April 25, 2023. Shortlisted candidates can apply for further admission process on the official website i.e. jam.iitg.ac.in. Those seeking admission have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 750.

Candidates must note that IIT JAM 2023 Exam was conducted on February 12, 2023, for 7 test papers, i.e., Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. Candidates who have secured marks greater than or equal to the cut-off marks of their respective category are eligible to apply for JAM 2023 admissions.

IIT JAM Admission 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

IIT JAM Admission 2023 Dates

The authorities have scheduled the release of admission lists and payment deadlines. Candidates can check out the dates up to the 2nd admission list here.

Particulars Dates Last date to apply for admission April 25, 2023 Declaration of 1st Admission List June 1, 2023 Last Date for Online Payment of Seat Booking (1st Adm.) June 7, 2023 Declaration of 2nd Admission List June 15, 2023 Last Date for Online Payment of Seat Booking (2nd Adm.) June 21, 2023

IIT JAM Admission Brochure 2023- Click Here (PDF file)

IIT JAM Admission 2023 Highlights

Candidates must note important things before or even after applying for admission. Check out the key points here.

Those who have submitted the Application Form can modify their programme choices till the last date of submission of the application.

Candidates should regularly check for offers of seats and exercise their decision through the application portal.

Those who have been offered seats should pay a seat booking fee online within the stipulated time.

